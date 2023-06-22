Jonathan Echols reaffirms commitment to Tennessee

Tight end Jonathan Echols became Tennessee’s first 2024 commitment on July 4, 2022.

Echols reaffirmed his commitment to the Vols on Thursday.

“My recruitment is 100 percent shut down,” Echols announced.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Echols is a native of Franklin, Georgia where he played at Heard County High School before transferring to IMG Academy.

Echols is the No. 140 overall prospect and No. 11 tight end in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 tight end and No. 11 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

The Vols have 14 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. Offensive lineman Max Anderson is Tennessee’s latest 2024 commitment.

