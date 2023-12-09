Jonathan Echols decommits from Tennessee

2024 tight end prospect Jonathan Echols committed to USF on Friday.

Echols became Tennessee’s first 2024 commitment on July 4, 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Echols is a native of Franklin, Georgia where he played at Heard County High School before transferring to IMG Academy.

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class will take place Dec. 20-22.

The Vols have 19 commitments in the 2024 class:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and edge Jordan Ross.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire