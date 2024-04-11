Jonathan Davies: Wales centre awarded testimonial year by Scarlets

Jonathan Davies has played 209 games for Scarlets over 16 seasons after making his debut against Northampton in 2006 as an 18-year-old [Huw Evans picture agency]

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies has been awarded a testimonial year by Scarlets.

It runs from June 2024 to May 2025 but there remains uncertainty surrounding Davies' playing future.

Jones, 36, is out of contract at the end of the season and no announcement has been made whether he will continue playing in Llanelli.

"I am grateful to the Scarlets support over the years and for awarding me this testimonial year," said Davies.

Affectionately known as 'Foxy', Davies played his junior club rugby for St Clears and Whitland before coming through the ranks of the Scarlets academy and going on to become one of the leading centres in world rugby.

He played six Tests on two tours with the 2013 Lions in Australia and New Zealand in 2017, where he was named player-of-the-series in the 1-1 draw against the All Blacks.

Davies has also played 96 Tests for Wales, captaining his nation on four occasions. He has featured in two Grand Slam-winning sides, enjoyed a further two Six Nations championship wins and played in two World Cups.

He has had two stints with Scarlets, having spent a couple of years in France with Clermont Auvergne. Davies was a key figure in Scarlets' league success in the 2016-17 season.

"Never could I have imagined when I was a kid running out onto the field at Stradey Park after the final whistle, trying to get as many player autographs as I could, I would be lucky enough to become a player myself and play for the Scarlets, let alone more than 200 times," said Davies.

"I have made memories I will never forget while wearing the famous Scarlets shirt. My favourite moment was winning the league in 2016-17 alongside team-mates who were also friends."

A series of events are planned, while the testimonial will be supporting Davies' chosen charity LATCH.

"We wish Jon all the best for his testimonial year," said Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack.

"He is a player who has given much to the game, a proud west Walian who became one of the finest centres in world rugby."