Jonathan Clauss: ‘A departure from Marseille is foreseeable.’

Jonathan Clauss (31) almost left Olympique de Marseille in January, with the club questioning his commitment to the club. Through intermediaries, he was reportedly offered to West Ham United, however, determined to remain at OM, Clauss blocked a potential departure.

The former RC Lens full-back completed the season with OM as they missed out on all forms of European football for next season, however, with just one year remaining on his deal, he could leave the Vélodrome this summer. Clauss is currently on France duty. Unlike at the World Cup in 2022, he will go with Les Bleus to a major tournament.

In a warm-up match for Euro 2024, Clauss came off the bench and scored as France beat Luxembourg 3-0 on Wednesday evening. Post-match, speaking to TF1, he spoke about his future at club level and opened the door to a potential departure.

“A departure is foreseeable if everyone benefits. The question will be asked and we will discuss it calmly and make the best decision,” said the Frenchman. With the defender currently on international duty, it may be a while before there is clarity surrounding his future at club level.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle