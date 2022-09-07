Jonathan Bullard is the only Vikings player on the injury report

The Packers have 11. The Vikings have one.

As Minnesota prepares for the first game of the Kevin O’Connell regime, the only player appearing on the injury report is defensive end Jonathan Bullard. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a biceps injury.

Signed in June after playing for the Bears, Cardinals, Seahawks, and Falcons, Bullard is a starter in the team’s new 3-4 defense. Harrison Phillips is the nose tackle, and Dalvin Tomlinson is the other defensive end. Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith are the outside linebackers/edge rushers.

Ross Blacklock is the understudy to Bullard.

It’s a dramatic change in base fronts for the Vikings. But the defense really can’t be much worse than it was in 2021, when it completed its most recent season in a long run with the 4-3 alignment.

