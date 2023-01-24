Jonathan Beane shares how the NFL is creating ways to diversify the coaching ranks
NFL Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane shares how the NFL is creating ways to diversify the coaching ranks.
Legacies will change over the next few weeks in the NFL playoffs.
Hurts was by no means bad in the blowout of the Giants, but Philadelphia sent a message to the remaining playoff field.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
Next week's games feature three of the final four teams from last season's conference championships.
Brady had a banner day on his own podcast Monday.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly had an expected reaction to the news that Bill O'Brien will be his offensive coordinator in 2023.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships, San Francisco at Philadelphia and Cincinnati at Kansas City
The Bucs get the highest draft pick among this year's playoff teams.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.