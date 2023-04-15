Is Jonathan Baldwin the biggest NFL draft mistake in Chiefs history?

Every NFL team has made mistakes in the draft.

No matter how great the measurables, testing, or information that is gathered on a prospect ahead of the draft, teams never truly know how college football players will adjust to the league until they get them into the building. The 33rd Team recently put together its list of the worst draft mistake for every NFL team, and they didn’t have to look too far to go back and determine the worst draft mistake for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected Pittsburgh WR Jonathan Baldwin with the 26th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. It’s understandable why the 33rd team would call Baldwin the biggest mistake for Kansas City. Blue-chip players like Jimmy Smith, Cam Heyward, Mo Wilkerson, and Mark Ingram went after Baldwin in the first round.

Is Baldwin really the biggest draft mistake by Kansas City, though?

On a year when the Chiefs hold the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, it’s hard not to think about Trezelle Jenkins, who Kansas City took with that same pick back in the 1995 draft. Jenkins played in just nine games and made only one career start in three seasons with the Chiefs. This wasn’t a great draft class after the first 28 picks, but there were some players who went after Jenkins who became much better NFL players. Guys like DB Bobby Taylor (Eagles), QB Kordell Stewart (Steelers), Anthony Cook (Oilers) and Curtis Martin (Patriots).

You could also make a strong argument that the team’s biggest draft mistake came back in 1983. The team took Todd Blackledge at No. 7 overall when Jim Kelly and Dan Marino were both still on the board.

You could even look no further than the 2020 NFL draft to find a big mistake for the team in the first round. The Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire at pick No. 32 overall. Players selected after Edwards-Helaire include Tee Higgins, Jonathan Taylor and Trevon Diggs, who’ve all had more impactful careers with their respective teams.

What do you think, Chiefs Kingdom? Are there any other players that should be in consideration for the biggest NFL draft mistake for the Chiefs or is Baldwin the guy? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter.

