Jonathan Aranda activated by Rays, Austin Shenton optioned to Durham

BOSTON — Jonathan Aranda earned a spot on the Rays’ major-league team after a solid start to spring training.

And one broken right ring finger, 12 rehab games at Triple-A Durham and eight long weeks later, the 25-year-old lefty-swinging infielder was activated and added to the roster. He was not, however, in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

The Rays went into spring training feeling that Aranda, despite an unimpressive showing in 66 big-league games over the 2022-23 seasons (hitting .212 with a .656 OPS), deserved an opportunity for regular at-bats this season. That was based on his performance in 2022-23 at Durham, where he hit .328 with 43 homers, 166 RBIs and an OPS close to four digits over 199 games.

Aranda was cleared to start hitting in late April, and he began his rehab assignment on April 26. An 0-for-19 start over his first five games didn’t help, but he then went 9-for-27 over his next seven, including a 434-foot homer on Sunday.

He is expected to get at-bats at DH against right-handed pitchers and fill in occasionally at first base for Yandy Diaz, with the ability to also play second and third base.

To make room on the 26-man roster, the Rays optioned Austin Shenton to Triple A. Shenton was ticketed for Triple A until Aranda got hurt and saw only limited action in his first major-league stint, hitting .189 (7-for-37) with one homer, three RBIs and a .696 OPS in 17 games.

Rehab report: B-Lowe, Walls, Springs

The Rays were waiting Tuesday afternoon for an update on infielder Brandon Lowe, whose rehab assignment was officially paused after Sunday’s game when he felt some discomfort.

He has been out since early April due to a right oblique strain, but went to be checked in Nashville on Tuesday by Dr. Ryan Snowden, a spine surgeon he has seen previously.

After starting his rehab playing May 7-8 for Durham, Lowe was off Thursday, left Friday’s game after one at-bat because “he didn’t feel comfortable to let his swing go” (per manager Kevin Cash), was off again Saturday then played Sunday, striking out three times and hitting a home run before telling the team of his discomfort.

Also:

• Infielder Taylor Walls, sidelined since late October after right hip surgery, reported to Port Charlotte for a 10- to 14-day “spring training” session then will start on a rehab assignment.

• Lefty Jeffrey Springs, out since April 2023 Tommy John surgery, is slated to throw live batting practice in Port Charlotte on Wednesday, then make his first game appearance on May 20 for the Florida Complex League team. He will eventually head to Durham for a rehab assignment, with a rough goal of rejoining the Rays around the July All-Star break.

• Reliever Chris Devenski, out since late April with right knee tendinitis, also is slated to throw batting practice in Port Charlotte.

Another setback for McKay

Brendan McKay, seeking to pitch his way back to the majors for the first time since 2019 and after three arm surgeries, has had another setback.

After a solid spring and five appearances at Double-A Montgomery, McKay will miss at least three months due to a strain of the pronator and flexor muscles in the forearm and a sprain (also referred to as a tear) of the ulnar collateral ligament.

After having an MRI reviewed by specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, McKay was prescribed five to six weeks of rehab and no throwing, then to start building back up. The goal is have him resume full baseball activities in three months.

McKay, 28, made five appearances for the Biscuits, allowing two earned runs over 18 innings and striking out 17, capped by a five-inning outing April 30. He was then promoted to Durham, but reported soreness which led to the diagnosis.

• • •

