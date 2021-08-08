Jonathan Araúz's go-ahead single
Jonathan Araúz rips a go-ahead single to center field and Franchy Cordero scores from second base, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the 8th
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Could you even imagine ...
The Yankees won their 5th straight game, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slugger Aaron Judge felt starter Andrew Heaney was the star of the game, after a rough start, when he gave up four runs in the first two innings, he settled down and gave the team 6 innings. Judge who belted his 23rd homer of the season, also talked about the team's comeback ability, never feeling they're out of a game, especially with such a stacked lineup.
Saturday’s effort by Andrew Heaney will never be confused for a masterpiece, but it ended up being exactly what the Yankees needed.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
The A's were dealt two tough blows Thursday and Friday, but managed to push all that aside, walking off on the Rangers on Friday.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.