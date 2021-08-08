Jonathan Araúz's go-ahead single

SNY

The Yankees won their 5th straight game, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slugger Aaron Judge felt starter Andrew Heaney was the star of the game, after a rough start, when he gave up four runs in the first two innings, he settled down and gave the team 6 innings. Judge who belted his 23rd homer of the season, also talked about the team's comeback ability, never feeling they're out of a game, especially with such a stacked lineup.