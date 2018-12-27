Jonathan Allen toes the line as Jay Gruden doubles down on loyalty after D.J. Swearinger flap

Washington coach Jay Gruden has made it crystal clear that there is no room for public criticism of the franchise under his watch. (Getty)

The Washington Redskins have spoken loud and clear.

Either you’re a company man, or you’re out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Safety D.J. Swearinger found out the hard way when he got cut after criticizing defensive coordinator Greg Manusky in public last week for a “horrible” play call during Saturday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Swearinger, a 15-game starter this season and Pro Bowl alternate, had been warned by head coach Jay Gruden about previously criticizing the team in public.

Response from Redskins locker room

On Wednesday, some voices from the Washington locker room spoke for the first time since Swearinger was claimed on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas.

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

It seems the company line has been acknowledged and noted.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen made clear where he stands on the subject — with the coaching staff.

Jonathan Allen doesn’t think It was fair for Manusky to receive the criticism from Swearinger… #redskins pic.twitter.com/3gMuNJkRjc — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 26, 2018





“I don’t agree with (Swearinger),” Allen said of his former teammate’s comments. “That doesn’t mean I dislike D.J. as a player or a teammate. I just disagree with the comments.

“I don’t think it was on Greg Manusky. As a player, you can’t put it on Manusky. We’re the ones who are supposed to go out there and execute, do our jobs and make the plays. And I don’t feel like it was fair for him to take the criticism.”

Allen had previously spoken in support of Manusky

Story continues

Allen’s stance is not wholly surprising. It’s difficult to see a teammate cut, especially one who contributed as much as Swearinger did. But Allen played at Alabama under the regimented Nick Saban system and seems a believer in the type of order Gruden is demanding in situations like Swearinger’s.

His comments Wednesday echo his Tweet from after Saturday’s loss.

Greg manuski coached a great game — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 23, 2018





Gruden doubles down

Gruden addressed the situation in his Wednesday news conference with a message for the media and his team.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault,” Gruden said of Swearinger being cut. “Obviously, I didn’t make it clear to certain people that we don’t talk about our business to the media, and for me to allow that to creep in is ultimately my fault.

“D.J. did some great things here without a doubt. We wish him nothing but the best. But at the end of the day, that’s something that this franchise or any franchise to my mind can’t afford to have, so we moved on.”

The franchise has been criticized on multiple fronts for drawing a line at internal criticism of the team while giving Reuben Foster a chance on the heels of multiple domestic violence accusations.

D.J. Swearinger got a new job in a new time zone on Christmas. (AP)

Swearinger contrite in Arizona

But even Swearinger sounded like the message had finally gotten through to him on Wednesday, speaking from the Cardinals locker room.

“Just living and learning, man,” Swearinger told reporters. “Just understand, you know, it wasn’t my role to call out the defensive coaches even though — like I said — we had a relationship. We had a good relationship.

“You know, I’m a very passionate player. I put my heart in this game. You put the camera in my face after we lose a game — we’re supposed to go to the playoffs — and I may say some things that I shouldn’t say. That’s on me. I got to control that and be better at that.”

It appears that lessons have been learned all around. In the NFL, if you’re good enough, you can be accused of heinous, violent offenses off the field and still find work.

Just don’t ever take sides against the family.

Related NFL video on Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• LeBron listed as day-to-day with slight groin strain

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas

