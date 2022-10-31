Jonathan Allen on Taylor Heinicke: ‘He’s going to win you football games’

Bryan Manning
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is not only of the best players at his position in the NFL, but he is also a respected voice in Washington’s locker room. The longtime captain doesn’t hand out praise unless it is deserved.

After Washington’s 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Allen praised his offense, most notably quarterback Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“You gotta give credit to the offense; when it mattered most, they made the plays they needed to make to win,” Allen said.

“It was a great performance by Terry and Taylor and that entire offense.”

Then, Allen was questioned specifically about Heinicke.

“He’s a ball player,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, he’s going to win you football games.”

After last week’s win over the Packers, Allen praised Heinicke during his weekly appearance on the “Sports Junkies,” saying the quarterback had the it-factor. There was even this particular photo that made the rounds which Allen laughed off.

McLaurin and Allen are Washington’s top players. Both are cornerstone players signed to long-term deals, and both are big believers in Heinicke.

