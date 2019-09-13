Jonathan Allen ruled out this week

Washington is still without its best offensive lineman, as left tackle Trent Williams is still in parts unknown.

Now, they have to play without their best defensive lineman as well.

According to The Team 980, defensive end Jonathan Allen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Dallas.

Allen suffered an MCL sprain in the opener, after playing just seven snaps.

Losing the 2017 first-rounder for any amount of time is a major blow for a team that also found out this week that second-year runing back Derrius Guice would miss time after knee surgery.