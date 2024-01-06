Has Jonathan Allen played his last game for the Commanders?

Has Jonathan Allen played his last game for Washington?

The Commanders ruled out the Pro Bowl defensive tackle and longtime team captain for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. That means Allen’s 2023 season is over after 16 games and 53 tackles, including 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 19 QB hits.

Those aren’t bad numbers, but fans have come to expect more from Allen. He nor Daron Payne were as impactful in 2023 as they were in 2022. And Allen’s frustration with the constant losing showed on more than one occasion.

After a Week 7 loss to the Giants, Allen went on an uncharacteristic profanity-laced tirade. Some thought Allen wanted out of Washington, but he later said in his weekly appearance on the “Sports Junkies” that wasn’t the case.

However, later in the season, Allen again appeared frustrated, admitting he has thought of what it would be like to play for another organization.

“1,000 percent,” Allen said on the “Sports Junkies. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I play this game to win, and I would love to win here, for sure. But I want to win, first and foremost.”

That’s led to plenty of speculation that Allen could be on the block, with some even predicting Washington would trade the 2017 first-round pick.

Allen has two years remaining on his contract at base salaries of $14 million (2024) and $15.5 million (2025). However, there is no guaranteed money remaining on Allen’s deal, meaning he could be easy to move — if Washington chooses.

Allen has been a popular player since arriving in 2017. In addition to being an Ashburn native, Allen grew up a fan of the team. He’s remained one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles and a tremendous locker-room leader. Washington has always featured Allen and Terry McLaurin as faces of the franchise in recent years. But with the Commanders expected to land a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft, there will likely be a new face of the franchise — a quarterback.

Washington can’t let everyone go and a new coach may want to continue to build his defense around Allen and Payne. If the Commanders move Allen, he should fetch at least one day-two pick in the upcoming draft.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire