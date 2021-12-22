The Washington Football Team was missing a lot of pieces after a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster, including their top two quarterbacks, for Tuesday’s game against the Eagles, but there weren’t a lot of pleas for sympathy after their 27-17 loss.

Head coach Ron Rivera said in his postgame press conference that the team “missed some opportunities” and that he “would have liked to have handled these last couple of weeks a little bit better than we did.” Defensive end Jonathan Allen took a similar stance after the team allowed the Eagles to run for 238 yards.

Allen said he felt that he didn’t play well enough to win and that “if our defensive line plays better, we give our team a better chance to win” while refusing to point to anything having to do with COVID as an explanation for the loss.

“That’s an excuse,” Allen said. “That’s what we’re not going to do today, is make excuses. They just played better than us and not much else to say.”

The loss dropped Washington to 6-8 and Rivera agreed that “we have to win out” if they’re going to have any chance of making it to the playoffs for the second year in a row. That quest starts against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jonathan Allen: No excuses, we didn’t do our job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk