Jonathan Allen named one of the NFL’s top 100 players

It’s been quite the year for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Just before training camp opened in 2021, Allen signed a four-year, $72 million extension to remain in Washington for the foreseeable future.

Allen went on to have the best season of his NFL career, recording 62 tackles, including 10 for loss, nine sacks and 30 quarterback hits. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his five-year career.

Now, Allen receives another honor, as he was named as one of the NFL Network’s top 100 players, coming in at No. 88. The top 100 is determined by player votes, making the honor even more prestigious.

Allen is one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles by any metric and a team captain. In addition to his outstanding work on the field, Allen is also active off the field. He was Washington’s 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

While Washington’s defense struggled as a unit last season, Allen was outstanding. The Commanders are counting on a bounceback season from their defense in 2022, but there are no concerns with Allen.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire