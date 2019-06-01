Jonathan Allen named to NFL Network's All-Under 25 team originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Jonathan Allen is ready to put the league on watch with one more accolade after an incredible sophomore year with the Redskins.

The 2017 first round pick out of Alabama was selected to the NFL Network's All Under-25 team as one of the four defensive linemen. Last season, Allen tallied 35 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss (tied for first on the team), eight sacks (second most on the team) and 15 quarterback hits (third to Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith).



Despite a rookie campaign riddled with injuries, the defensive end came back in year two and proved exactly why so many teams were so high on him coming into the draft.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

Each member of the list must be under the age of 25 by the start of the NFL's regular season kickoff on Sept. 5.

Allen (24 as of Sept. 5) joins Kenny Clark (DL, Green Bay Packers, 23 as of Sept. 5), Myles Garrett (EDGE, Cleveland Browns, 23 as of Sept. 5), and Joey Bosa (EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers, 24 as of Sept. 5) on the list.

Alongside Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Matthew Ioannidis, Allen will suit up in the front four for his third year in the burgundy and gold.

The full roster is as follows:

QB: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs, 23 as of Sept. 5)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys, 24 as of Sept. 5) and Saquon Barkley (New York Giants, 22 as of Sept. 5)

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers, 22 as of Sept. 5) and D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers, 22 as of Sept. 5)

Story continues

TE: O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24 as of Sept.5)

OT: Braden Smith (Indianapolis Colts, 23 as of Sept. 5) and Orlando Brown Jr. (Baltimore Ravens, 23 as of Sept. 5)

OG: Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts, 23 as of Sept.5) and Will Hernandez (New York Giants, 24 as of Sept. 5)

OC: Garrett Bradbury (Minnesota Vikings, 24 as of Sept. 5)

EDGE: Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

DL: Jonathan Allen (Washington Redskins) and Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers)

LB: Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts, 24 as of Sept. 5), Leighton Vander Esch (Dallas Cowboys, 23 as of Sept. 5), and Deion Jones (Atlanta Falcons, 24 as of Sept. 5)

CB: Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville Jaguars, 24 as of Sept. 5) and Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints, 23 as of Sept.5)

S: Jamal Adams (New York Jets, 23 as of Sept. 5)

S: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers, 23 as of Sept. 5)





MORE REDSKINS NEWS