Jonathan Allen makes his case for a Pro Bowl Games bid on 'NFL Total Access'
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen makes his case for a Pro Bowl Games bid in an interview on 'NFL Total Access'.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Baker Mayfield won't wear his familiar No. 6 when he joins the Rams for Thursday's game with the Raiders
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday there is no timetable for a decision with receiver Odell Beckham.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
Which Heisman winner was the least deserving?