Jonathan Allen: ‘I’m tired of trying to build character’

As you’d expect, the Washington Commanders’ locker room was somber after Sunday’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It wasn’t just another loss, but Washington’s third consecutive by double digits, including allowing 45 points in each of the last two games.

Defensive tackle and team captain Jonathan Allen is always available after games — win or lose. Allen is usually calm but has been known to let his emotions get the best of him.

After the Commanders’ latest loss, Allen was direct in his feelings about the 4-9 Commanders.

“I’ve been dealing with this for seven years; I’m tired of trying to build character,” Allen said when asked if playing through adversity is a good way to judge Washington’s character. “My character is built well enough. I’m trying to win.”

Allen is always a good quote. Some fans have been frustrated with his play this season, too. None of Washington’s frontline players have played well this season, including Allen, Daron Payne and Terry McLaurin.

But his quote about character will resonate with Washington fans. Four years into Ron Rivera’s regime, fans are tired of hearing about character and culture. Where has that gotten this franchise? They are last in the NFC East again. Washington has received next to nothing from its draft or free-agent class. The Commanders are either mediocre or flat-out bad. They’re never good.

Allen is not a player who will throw coaches under the bus. He comes from Alabama, and those players have a different mindset. But his frustrations with the team right now are evident. He knows changes are coming—significant changes. However, that doesn’t help Washington right now as it limps to the finish line in another lost season.

