Jonathan Allen had the perfect answer about John Ridgeway body-slamming Dameon Pierce

Allen had the perfect answer about Ridgeway's suplex vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the early part of the third quarter of the Washington Commanders' 23-10 victory over Houston this past Sunday, rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway made a tackle on Texans running back Dameon Pierce that looked straight out of the WWE.

To Ridgeway's credit, he sniffed out Houston's play design perfectly. Pierce caught a screen pass from Davis Mills and was immediately in the defensive tackle's arms. Unfortunately for the Commanders, Ridgeway got a little bit carried away and practically suplexed Pierce before flexing in front of the home fans.

Naturally, Ridgeway was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. A large fine is likely coming his way.

Luckily for Ridgeway, though, he's made a few friends in Washington's D-line room. Captain Jonathan Allen told the Sports Junkies on Tuesday that Ridgeway will have some help paying the fine he ultimately receives.

“I don’t know where [Ridgeway] was drafted at. I’m not sure," Allen said. "So me, [Daron] Payne and Montez [Sweat each] agreed to take one-fourth of the fine he’s going to get. It’s going to be massive.

"If we didn’t help him out, I think he’d be playing the month of December for free," Allen continued. "We all said we’re going to take one-fourth of the fine – me, Payne and Sweat – and he’s going to pay the other fourth.”

Don't get too comfortable though, rook. Allen then proceeded to say that the next time Ridgeway does get fined, the rookie will be responsible for paying the entire paycheck himself.

But for the play itself, though, Allen was a big fan. No surprise there.

“He’s a young guy. He’s trying to play hard," Allen said. "I mean, I like it. I think that’s football.”