Jonathan Allen goes off in expletive-laden rant after Commanders loss

At some point, losing has to get to everyone.

(Language in video hyperlinked is NSFW)

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen reached his breaking point after his team’s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Jonathan Allen didn’t hold back after Washington’s loss 😳 (h/t: @JPFinlayNBCS) pic.twitter.com/IjxygnXke4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2023

The Commanders are 3-4.

Washington’s 8-8-1 mark last season was the lone time in Allen’s NFL career the team finished at .500.

