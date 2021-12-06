Kicker Brian Johnson got his chance to introduce himself to the Washington Football Team on Sunday and he did it with style.

Johnson signed with the team this week because Joey Slye is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and he wasn’t around long enough to meet defensive lineman Jonathan Allen before he came on to try a game-winning field goal in the final minute of the game. After Johnson hit the kick and Washington held on for a 17-15 win, Allen admitted that Johnson’s anonymity made him nervous about how he’d handle the kick.

“Hell yeah, I was nervous. I’d never seen him kick before. I didn’t even know his name,” Allen said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke also told reporters that many players didn’t know Johnson’s name, but it’s safe to say that everyone in Washington is now familiar with Johnson’s name.

Jonathan Allen on game-winning field goal: I was nervous, I didn’t even know the kicker’s name originally appeared on Pro Football Talk