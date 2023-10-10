Jonathan Allen: Commanders defense is going to improve

“If it was an easy answer we would have it fixed.”

That’s how Commanders defensive tackle and captain Jonathan Allen answered his first question on his weekly Monday appearance with

“The Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C.

Allen then said that, first and foremost, every player needs to take accountability. Next, Allen touched on human nature, displaying maturity when he wisely said, “I think everyone’s going to be looking for an easy way out, a quick way to fix the solution overnight.”

The seventh-year veteran said they need to look at the game film and determine to do the little things right, “fundamentally sound football.” Say what you want about Allen, but he repeatedly reveals he learned a great deal from Nick Saban, his coach at Alabama. He sounds like Saban so often.

Here is the video of the show segment. For now, here are some selected quotes from Allen.

“In the NFL, one thing about defense is any plays you struggle with, you are going to see them again…so we have to get better at the things we are struggling with.”

“We are definitely struggling right now, but we are going to improve,” Allen assured the Junkies.

“I need to play with more energy, more effort, better technique, go back to the fundamentals”, Allen insisting it starts with himself.

When asked regarding head coach Ron Rivera not being fiery on the sidelines, not even addressing the team during halftime against the Bears, Allen responded quickly. “I think it is easy when you are not a part of it to say we need this or we need that. I know for me personally, I am very motivated in what I do. I’ve played for Coach Saban, one of the most fiery coaches of all time. I pride myself in being a very self-motivated person.”

“Obviously, when things are going well, people want to see the passion. They want to see that we care. One thing I can guarantee without a shadow of a doubt is we care. Obviously, this one hurt for the fans. It hurts for the players and coaches as well.”

“I understand the frustration, I’m not calling out anybody, not blaming anybody, but I promise you, this isn’t going to continue.”

Might what the Commanders defensive unit needs most is to listen to and follow the example of Jonathan Allen?

