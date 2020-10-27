Jonathan Allen applauds Terry McLaurin's 'perfect' postgame speech

Veteran DT Allen applauds McLaurin for fiery speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Through his first 21 games in the NFL, Terry McLaurin has been one of Washington's most consistent weapons on the field. But now it appears he's beginning to take on a significant leadership role as well.

Following Washington's blowout win over the Cowboys to improve to 2-5 and snap a five-game losing streak, McLaurin stood up in front of teammates and delivered a passionate postgame speech.

It didn't matter that he wasn't named a captain at the beginning of the year, the 25-year-old liked what he saw during the week at practice and how it translated to the game. So he let his team know, and the message certainly resonated with them, including veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

"He said what everybody believed in their hearts," Allen told reporters on Tuesday. "What he said was true, it was real, it was perfect. It was definitely something we needed to hear and it showed that when we do things the right way, good things happen on the field."

Similar to what McLaurin said during his speech, Allen said the work isn't done. Washington is still only 2-5, but at least now they seemed to have found a formula for success on Sundays. Sometimes all a team needs is one good win to really get rolling.

"It's about sustaining consistent excellence," he said. "I'm confident, I'm happy, we played a good game. But that's nowhere near our goal and that's nowhere near where we want to be so we're going to continue to work from there."

Washington will surely have a good chance at sustaining their momentum with a light schedule after the bye week. They'll start off with a rematch against the Giants in Week 9 and then go on to play Lions, Bengals and Cowboys to close out the month of November.

Washington's next four opponents have a combined record of 7-19-1 and have a total point differential of -159. For comparison, the four NFC East teams have a combined record of 7-20-1 and a total point differential of -183.