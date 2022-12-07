Jonatan Berggren with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Associated Press

While defenseman Dougie Hamilton had his first three-point game in three seasons, the New Jersey Devils didn't do anything different. Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and the NHL-leading Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their 21st win in 26 games. “It’s not just me, you know, like the team playing really good,” said Vanecek, who is now 12-2-1.