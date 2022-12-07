Jonatan Berggren with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Detroit Red Wings got 42 saves from Ville Husso and held on for a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida for Derek Lalonde.
Detroit Red Wings Ville Husso, Michael Rasmussen and Derek Lalonde, Dec. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
The Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday despite missing two new players from the lineup.
Even with a stunning number of injuries on the team, the Caps got the win on Monday thanks to their role players.
The Blue Jackets haven't won a game in regulation in Pittsburgh since November 2015. The streak continued Tuesday in a 4-1 loss.
Brady Tkachuk is as competitive as they come, and he could hardly stomach the lackluster effort his Ottawa Senators put together Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. “There’s no explanation, there’s no excuses,” said the visibly frustrated Senators captain. The Senators (10-14-1) were coming off two impressive wins and had victories in four of their last five outings.
Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, now an assistant with Tampa Bay Lightning. Dec. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
The Houston Texans have claimed former Kansas City Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth off waivers and waived DE Michael Dwumfour.
While defenseman Dougie Hamilton had his first three-point game in three seasons, the New Jersey Devils didn't do anything different. Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and the NHL-leading Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their 21st win in 26 games. “It’s not just me, you know, like the team playing really good,” said Vanecek, who is now 12-2-1.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!Topics discussed include:- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:15- Open :16-8:20- Vegas title game odds for Michigan 8:21-12:52- ...
The Blackhawks were blanked by the New Jersey Devils 3-0 at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Here are10observationsfrom the loss.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Even with some of the biggest names no longer on the market, there's still plenty of talent available as the Winter Meetings conclude.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The San Diego Padres made a surprise last-minute pitch to superstar Aaron Judge.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures and dates
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.