Jonatan Berggren with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Associated Press

Stetson Bennett wouldn't allow himself to bask so long in the celebration following last season's national championship that it would be more difficult to make a run at a repeat title this year. Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, has had many critics and coaches — even on his own team — tell him what he can't do. Now Bennett has No. 1 Georgia (13-0) one win away from a shot at the school's first back-to-back titles.