Jonatan Berggren with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

Associated Press

UConn lost another starter, then nearly lost a rare home game to an unranked team. Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half and tied Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo's school record by going 11 for 11 from the field, leading the No. 6 Huskies to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter following a collision in the paint.