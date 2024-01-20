Jonas vs Mayer LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer will go head to head in Liverpool tonight, as hometown fighter Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title.

Jonas, an Olympic veteran, finally achieved her world-title dream in 2022, before dropping down to welterweight to become a two-division champion. The 39-year-old will make her first defence of the IBF belt this evening, as Mayer looks to follow Jonas in becoming a two-weight champion.

The American made her UK debut in 2022, losing her unified super-featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner, and her two subsequent fights have also come on these shores – and produced better results. Mayer moved up to lightweight to win the WBC interim title last year, before moving up again and securing a victory at super-lightweight.

Now, the 33-year-old returns to the UK and moves up in weight once more to challenge Jonas, in Saturday’s main event at the M&S Bank Arena.

Jonas vs Mayer LIVE: How to watch fight tonight

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET) and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

In the US, the fights will stream live on ESPN+.

More info here:

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer online and on TV tonight

Jonas vs Mayer LIVE: Timings and ring walks in UK and US

The earliest fights are under way as we speak, but the main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET) – that’s when our round-by-round updates will begin.

Ring walks for the main event are then expected at 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

More info here:

What time does Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer start tonight?

