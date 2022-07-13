Jonas Vingegaard takes Tadej Pogacar’s yellow jersey in Tour de France mountains

Dane Jonas Vingegaard became the first man to ever snatch the Tour de France yellow jersey off Tadej Pogacar, dropping the two-time champion in the Alps en route to his first career Tour stage victory.

Vingegaard, a distant runner-up to Pogacar last year in his Tour debut, attacked the Slovenian with about three miles left on a climb to the highest-category summit finish at the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier in stage 11 of 21.

Vingegaard began the day in second place, 39 seconds behind Pogacar. He finished it in the yellow jersey for the first time in his career, 2 minutes, 16 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and 2:22 up on Pogacar.

There could be another shakeup on Thursday when the Tour traverses one of its iconic climbs up Alpe d’Huez.

