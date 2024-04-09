Jonas Vingegaard Has Successful Surgery on His Collarbone

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Last week’s horrific crash in stage four of the Itzulia Basque Country left several riders with significant injuries. In all, 11 riders had to abandon after the stage, including race favorites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard-Hansen (Visma-Lease A Bike).

“Jonas had a successful operation on his collarbone. He will now spend the next few weeks recovering. It is not yet clear how long this will take. He is doing well and expresses his gratitude to everyone for their kind words over the past few days,” Visma-Lease A Bike announced on social media .

It was initially thought that Vingegaard’s injuries included only a broken collarbone and broken ribs, but it was later discovered that he also suffered a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax. He has remained in the hospital since the crash on April 5th.

Cyclingnews reported that “The Dane’s first procedure was reportedly for his pneumothorax, which needed to take place before his fractures were treated completely.”

Vingegaard will remain at the Txagorritxu Hospital’s ICU in Vitoria until he is further recovered. The team’s statement also confirmed that it could take several weeks before he is back on his bike, and his race schedule for the summer is still entirely dependent on his recovery.

Evenepoel, who also broke his collarbone and scapula, underwent surgery last week. He posted to social media that his race calendar is also up in the air until he has a better idea of his recovery timeline.

Primoz Roglič was lucky enough to escape major injury, though he certainly suffered from contusions. He posted some graphic images of his body after the crash. BORA-hansgrohe posted that Roglič is back on the bike and smiling, though noticeably still bandaged up.

Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) described the crash experience as a “brush with death.” He spent four nights in the hospital in San Sebastian before returning home to Belgium. According to Cyclingnews , he “suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs and two fractured vertebrae.”

“I was scared to death because I couldn’t breathe for thirty seconds,” Cras told La Dernière Heure. “I only had one functioning lung…I realized when I saw the concrete block [at the side of the road] that I would have been dead if I’d fallen 20 cm. further away. Honestly, I was very lucky.”

Cras hopes to return to training in order to race the Tour de France, but is yet unsure.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was the overall winner of Itzulia Basque Country, the biggest win of his career. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) took the final stage win. No asterisks next to their names, of course, but this year’s race will always be scarred by the stage four crash.

