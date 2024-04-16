Jonas Vingegaard-Hansen Released from Hospital Following Itzulia Basque Country Crash

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Team Visma-Lease a Bike announced on social media that Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard-Hansen is finally heading home. They posted a message from the Danish star, “Hello everyone, it’s time for me to leave the hospital. I want to thank all the medical staff for taking so good care of me. And I want to thank everyone for their moral support. I have received a lot of messages, presents, and drawings. Heartwarming! Now it’s time to fully recover again. Thumbs up!!”

Vingegaard was one of several involved in a horrible crash on April 5, during stage four of the Itzulia Basque Country. He broke his collarbone and several ribs and suffered a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax. He remained at the Txagorritxu Hospital’s ICU in Vitoria mainly because flying could be dangerous in his condition.

He will likely return home to Denmark or Switzerland to continue his recovery. Although health and safety are everyone’s number one concern, the Tour de France is just 74 days away. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Vingegaard will be able to ride.

Cyclingnews reported that Visma-Lease a Bike’s sports director, Merijn Zeeman, has confirmed that Vingegaard will not be attending altitude camp in Spain in May. The team has been protecting Vingegaard’s privacy, saying little about his upcoming training and racing plans.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Primoz Roglič (BORA-hansgrohe), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), and Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) also suffered intense injuries from the crash. And although the events of the day were terrifying, all athletes have expressed gratitude that things weren’t even worse.

It’s a waiting game to see who will be recovered enough to race in the upcoming packed season, but most of all, proper recovery is the name of the game for everyone involved.



