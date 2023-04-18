Jonas Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma contract until end of 2027

Jonas Vingegaard will stay at Jumbo-Visma through the 2027 season.

Jonas Vingegaard will remain at Jumbo-Visma until the end of the 2027 season after signing a contract extension with the Dutch squad. The 2022 Tour de France winner’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of next season.

"I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today,” Vingegaard said in a statement released by the team on Tuesday.

“Every day we push each other to get better, and this is where I can fulfil my full potential. We will definitely reach an even higher level together. I'm excited to continue growing within the team.”

Vinegaard turned professional with Jumbo-Visma in 2019, having spent much of his stint at Danish Continental squad ColoQuick working part-time icing fish at a factory in Hanstholm on the North Sea coast.

He made his breakthrough when he claimed an unexpected second-place finish at the 2021 Tour after team leader Primoz Roglič was forced out by a crash in the opening week. The Dane went on to confirm that promise by beating Tadej Pogačar to win last year’s Tour.

"He was a rough diamond when he first came to the team," said team manager Richard Plugge. "Together, we developed significantly, ultimately winning the Tour de France. Jonas is essential to our goals if we're to maintain our position at the top."

Vingegaard has won both Itzulia Basque Country and O Gran Camiño in the early months of 2023, notching up three stage victories in each race, but he had to settle for third overall behind a dominant Pogačar at Paris-Nice.

Pogačar is in action in the Ardennes this week after adding the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race to his palmarès. Vingegaard, by contrast, will is not scheduled to race again until the Critérium du Dauphiné in June. The 26-year-old will then start the Tour as Jumbo’s lone leader, with Roglič this year delegated to ride the Giro d’Italia.

"The Tour de France is something very special. The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic," Vingegaard said.

"My goal is to go for many more wins, in the Tour but also in other races to come. It means everything to me to know that I will be in the team for a further five years. It gives me peace of mind and the opportunity to focus on my goals even more."

Vingegaard is the second high-profile contract extension for Jumbo-Visma in recent days, with Christophe Laporte, winner of Gent-Wevelgem and Dwars door Vlaanderen, signing a new three-year deal.

The Dutch team appear to be planning for the future as normal, despite the uncertainty surrounding sponsorship after Jumbo recently indicated it will cease its backing at the end of 2024. Along with Vingegaard and Laporte, the team already have 10 other riders under contract into 2025, including star riders Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič.