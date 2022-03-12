Jonas Valanciunas with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Steve Kerr stepped outside Chase Center on a gray winter afternoon and stretched both arms out to his sides, lifting his chin as he breathed in the fresh air only a few hundred feet off San Francisco Bay. A little while later the Warriors coach carefully climbed some steep metal stairs to reach the building's highest vantage point and took in a spectacular view in all directions - cargo ships in the water, the Bay Bridge beyond and the city skyline. Kerr has grown to truly appreciate Golden State's arena even with all the emotions and fond memories from the franchise's longtime home of Oracle Arena, a venue long known as one of the most imposing in the NBA because of its deafening crowds.