Jonas Valanciunas with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/23/2023
The Bucks defeat the Spurs, 130-94. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 31 points (14-23 FG) and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton (19 points, 10 assists) and Bobby Portis (19 points, 10 rebounds) added a combined 38 points in the victory. Devin Vassell tallied 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 52-20 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 19-54.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios to see who advances at the WGC-Match Play, according to the PGA Tour.
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
Here's how you can watch and and listen to the Wisconsin-North Texas game.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
The feud between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks continues.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Jonathan Kuminga is playing tremendous basketball of late, and it seems this would be a good time to give him an opportunity to start in place of the absent Andrew Wiggins.
Anthony Davis awoke from a quiet first half and dominated in the third quarter of the Lakers' win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in L.A.
The Elite Eight will be set after Friday night's Sweet 16 games.