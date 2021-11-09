Jonas Valanciunas

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continued Tuesday when the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup decided to take their anger to Twitter. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well, with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long. ''It's a situation that I think we'll all learn from, not allowing emotions to get the best of us,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday.