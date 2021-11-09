Jonas Valanciunas
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 18
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 18
Kristen Stewart's dedication to her role as Princess Diana in Spencer was nothing short of spectacular, capturing the anger and heartbreak of the late British royal in a way that sheds some light on her well-known story. But one startling scene left us with more questions than answers.
A jury found Dantis Lakka-Lako guilty of the 2019 rape after which the pregnant woman survived a jump from a third floor window in her home.
Smith - who stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard" - earned a reported $40 million for his work on the film.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was affected by his stomach illness again but still managed to finish the game.
CrossFit competitor Noah Ohlsen shares the top five exercises he uses to stay in shape to compete for the Fittest Man on Earth title.
James Austin Johnson might've just nabbed an Emmy nomination.View Entire Post ›
Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic created a Twitter account to let Marcus Morris know "we will be waiting for you."
Markieff Morris: I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I've never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. Source: Twitter ...
Enjoy the show.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen had time on Monday, Nov. 8. He sat down with GQ magazine for a wide ranging interview and he had a […]
Candace Parker can do it all.
Steph enjoyed being on the other side of a gimmicky defense.
MIAMI (AP) The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continued Tuesday when the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup decided to take their anger to Twitter. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well, with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long. ''It's a situation that I think we'll all learn from, not allowing emotions to get the best of us,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday.
Michael Singer: NBA isn't done with their investigation yet on Nikola Jokic, I'm told. No word if punishment is coming later today or tomorrow. Source: Twitter @msinger What's the buzz on Twitter? Michael Singer @ msinger NBA isn't done with their ...
Is there a deal to be had between the two teams for the Australian point forward?
Kyrie Irving's chances of playing for the Brooklyn Nets took another hit recently when New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said the city wouldn't change its vaccine mandate policy during a CNN interview. With Irving remaining inactive, rival NBA teams ...
The Hick From French Lick was a master of psychological warfare on the court.
The Denver Nuggets star, ejected after his blindside hit, said he felt bad because Morris' "head snapped back."
A strange moment at the end of the first half between the Warriors and Hawks.
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks, including a grade from Steph Curry's 50-point night.