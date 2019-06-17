Jonas Jerebko thanks Warriors fans for first season with Golden State originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jonas Jerebko cherished his first year with the Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Swedish big man thanked all of DubNation on Monday with an Instagram post saying, "Feel like ive been a warrior longer than 1 season."

Jerebko signed a one-year contract with the Warriors last July. At the time, he seemed like the perfect stretch-forward off the bench. And at times, he was. But at other times, he was far too inconsistent.

The 32-year-old played in 73 regular-season games for the Warriors, starting in six contests. He averaged 6.3 points -- his most since the 2012-13 season -- and grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jerebko was called upon as a 3-point threat but his shooting percentage from beyond the arc fell from 41.1 last season to 36.7 this season. In the playoffs, he shot just 26.3 percent on 3-point attempts.

[RELATED: Bogut sends thankful tweet to Warriors, City of Oakland]

In his thank you to the fans, Jerebko said "Lets see what the future holds!" but this very well could have been his one and only season as a Warrior.