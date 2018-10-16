Jonas Jerebko reflects on the time he practiced with the Red Wings

New Warrior Jonas Jerebko is one of the tallest players on the roster, listed at 6-foot-10.

Now imagine him on skates.

Hockey was his favorite sport when he was growing up in Sweden.

The Pistons drafted Jerebko in 2009, and at that time, Detroit was a hot spot for Swedish athletes who played for the Red Wings. Legends such as Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Lidstrom were on a roster that was about one-third Swedish. It was a sweet moment in time for Jerebko to have countrymen in his new city.

Jerebko shared a hockey story with me at practice (lightly edited for clarity):

Last time I skated was the lockout year (2011). I was supposed to go to practice with the Red Wings, but they told me the wrong time so I came an hour late, but they were there … (Jonathan) Ericsson and (Niklas) Kronwall and Zetterberg were waiting there for me, so I was out there skating. And I was doing pretty good!

My slap shot was really, really good. I was out there having so much fun. I remember, because it was during the lockout, that I was in good shape and I was coming off an injury. I thought, ‘Should I skate, or should I not?' but I was like, this is too much fun …

I remember being out there for like an hour straight, hitting slap shots and skating. And then the next day, I woke up and I thought I had broken both my wrists from shooting slap shots. I hadn't shot a slap shot in 10 years! For five days afterward, I couldn't even shoot a basketball. I was like, should I go to a doctor?

I grew up playing hockey and golf, so I have a real good slap shot. But … it's been awhile. I would love to do it again.

Jerebko said he doesn't aim his slap shots to score on a goalie in a specific spot. Instead, he laughs at himself for "shooting as hard as I can and hoping for the goal."

Jerebko wants fans to know one more thing. His name is pronounced Yoo-nuss Yerr-ebb-ko. But the hard "J" that Americans pronounce is OK with him.

Story Continues

We've been saying Jonas Jerebko's name wrong since he started in the NBA 😮 pic.twitter.com/F6zgtpAUly — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 15, 2018



