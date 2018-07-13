Jonas Jerebko 'proud and excited' to join Warriors
After eight NBA season and four short playoff runs, Jonas Jerebko has joined the back-to-back NBA champion Warriors.
He can expect his ninth NBA season to last a lot longer than the previous eight.
On Thursday, the Warriors made the signing of Jerebko official and they even started selling his jerseys in their online store.
After the news came down, Jerebko took to Instagram to introduce himself to Warriors fans.
Proud and excited to get this opportunity! My next season will be with the defending champs @warriors Cant wait to get started! #DubNation #år10iligan🇸🇪
A post shared by Jonas Jerebko (@jonasjerebko8) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT
In 71 games with the Jazz last season, the 31-year-old Jerebko averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.