Jonas Jerebko 'proud and excited' to join Warriors

After eight NBA season and four short playoff runs, Jonas Jerebko has joined the back-to-back NBA champion Warriors.

He can expect his ninth NBA season to last a lot longer than the previous eight.

On Thursday, the Warriors made the signing of Jerebko official and they even started selling his jerseys in their online store.

After the news came down, Jerebko took to Instagram to introduce himself to Warriors fans.

In 71 games with the Jazz last season, the 31-year-old Jerebko averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.



