Jonas Griffith heading to IR with foot injury suffered in practice

The Broncos have another injury concern.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Jonas Griffith is heading to injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in practice on Thursday.

In his third year in the pros after entering the league as an undrafted player out of Indiana State, Griffith has appeared in nine games with eight starts this season. he’s recorded 46 total tackles with three QB hits and an interception.

With eight games remaining on the schedule, Mike Klis of KUSA notes that Griffith is most likely out for the rest of the season.

Griffith has been on the field for 55 percent of Denver’s defensive snaps and 57 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. So his loss is significant.

Last year, Griffith played 13 games with four starts for the Broncos, recording 46 tackles, four tacks for loss, two QB hits, and a fumble recovery.

Denver will host Las Vegas on Sunday.

