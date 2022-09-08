Jonas Griffith a full participant, Randy Gregory limited in Thursday’s practice

Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, a good sign he will play in the season opener Monday night.

Griffith dislocated his elbow in the Aug. 13 preseason game against the Cowboys.

“I think they gave me a timetable of about 4-6 weeks, and I just told them — I was like, ‘I’m playing Week 1 no matter what,'” Griffith said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “That was my goal and, you know, I’m just happy to be able to accomplish it.”

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on the Broncos’ first official injury report of the 2022 season.

Gregory and Hamler could be on pitch counts for Monday night’s season opener.

