Jonas Gray to the XFL? Ex-Patriots running back attends showcase

The ultimate "one-hit wonder" in New England is intent on keeping his football career alive.

Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray joined a handful of NFL castoffs who participated in an XFL "Summer Showcase" workout this weekend in St. Louis.

Among those joining Gray for the new league's workout session were former No. 3 overall pick Trent Richardson, ex-Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger and tight end Clay Harbor, who played for the Patriots for part of 2016.

Gray latched on with the Patriots in 2014 and burst onto the scene in November, rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

But the Notre Dame product fizzled out as fast as he arrived, tallying just 91 more total yards after that breakout game and getting released by New England the following September.

Gray, 29, hasn't played an NFL snap since 2015, but apparently has his sights set on the XFL, which is set to relaunch in 2020 after a failed first attempt in 2001.

