Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal manager says fallout after Women's League Cup victory cast 'dark shadow'

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his players "didn't get the spotlight they deserved" after their Women's League Cup win over Chelsea.

The Gunners beat Emma Hayes' side 1-0 at Molineux in March, but the victory was overshadowed as the two managers clashed at the final whistle.

Hayes appeared to push away Eidevall at full-time and later accused the Arsenal manager of "male aggression".

"That was a real pity," said Eidevall in Friday's pre-match news conference.

"It was obviously such a nice moment for both the team and the club to win the second trophy in two consecutive seasons and in the way that we did it with players performances I thought was incredible.

"But surrounding the noise, that was a real pity. You have a player like Laia Codina, she's coming in at half-time, she basically doesn't put a foot wrong in the whole game. She had a massive part.

"You have a player like Manuela Zinsberger that pulls off this amazing save in the 85th minute that makes us stay in the game and gives us the opportunity to win it.

"Lotte Wubben-Moy, a rock in the defending line for 120 minutes. Arsenal through and through. There are so many of these individual stories and I thought they performed at a really high level.

"If there is only one thing that I think had some dark shadow over that game is that they didn't get fully in the spotlight they deserved."

'Everything is looking good' for Maanum

Frida Maanum has been fitted with a device to monitor her heart after collapsing during the Women's League Cup final [Getty Images]

Emotions were running high at Molineux after Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed during the final.

Play was stopped for seven minutes, but the Norway international did not need to go to hospital and travelled home with her team-mates.

The Gunners say tests showed "no obvious cardiac causes" and Eidevall said while Maanum will miss Sunday's Women's Super League match against Bristol City, she could return for next week's game against Leicester.

"Everything is looking good, that's the most important thing," Eidevall added.

"She's on a graduated monitor protocol here to return to playing. She will not be available for selection for Sunday but after that, everything else as planned, it looks promising for her to be available to play.

"We're not going to disclose any medical findings and not here publicly. But what I can assure you of is the support around Frida has been phenomenal.

"The monitoring and protocols and the testing have been on the highest of standards in order to ensure both her mental health and wellbeing, but also to ensure a really safe protocol in return to play."