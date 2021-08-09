The Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Remember This’ Live For The Tokyo Closing Ceremony

Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

In celebration of the conclusion to the 2021 Tokyo Games, the Jonas Brothers have shared an exclusive NBC edition of their single “Remember This” with a performance of the track as part of the closing ceremony festivities.

“We’re always going to #RememberThis,” the trio shared on Instagram. In separate posts, Kevin Jonas described the performance as “a moment I’ll never forget” while Nick Jonas added: “What an honor.”

The NBC edition of “Remember This” arrived with a visual performance that aired on NBCUniversal featuring footage captured throughout the Tokyo Games alongside the Jonas Brothers performing on a rooftop. Highlighted moments include the lighting of the torch at the opening ceremony as well as track, swimming, and gymnastics champions.

“Remember This” debuted on the first night of the U.S. Team Trials for track and field in June ahead of the Tokyo Games. A number of the song’s lyrics were inspired by the Games and Team USA, with the band singing: “Used to pray for a moment just like this, there’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist, baby we’re gonna wanna remember this.”

In the lead-up to the closing ceremony, the Jonas Brothers participated in a game of their own, competing against each other in track, gymnastics, and BMX biking trials. Kevin snagged a win in hurdles and Nick achieved a gold medal in gymnastics before cracking a rib during the BMX portion of the band’s personal event.

The closing ceremony comes just before the Jonas Brothers will be kicking off their 44-date summer tour with country star Kelsea Ballerini. Aptly named the Remember This Tour, the track will begin on August 20 in Las Vegas, NV, and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California on October 27.

The band will also release the highly anticipated memoir Blood on November 9, which is available for pre-order now.

Buy or stream “Remember This.”

