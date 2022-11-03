Jonas Brothers will perform at halftime of Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

The New York Giants will travel down to Arlington on Thanksgiving Day to take on their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16, earlier this year in East Rutherford, so Big Blue will be looking for some revenge.

Meanwhile, at halftime, the NFL has tabbed the Jonas Brothers to perform — an announcement made by FOX Sports using a trio of Cowboys jerseys.

The JO BROS are back 🤩 The @jonasbrothers are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game on Thanksgiving! 🎶 📺: FOX 11.24.22 | 4:30pm ET pic.twitter.com/MKkZt4bitv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2022

Although the Cowboys are the home team and therefor dominate the branding, the Jonas Brothers are not fans of Jerry Jones & Co. In fact, quite to the contrary, the three brothers are big fans of the New York Football Giants.

Kevin and Joe grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey, which is just about 20 miles away from MetLife Stadium. And while Nick was born in Dallas, he has stayed true to the Giants just like his brothers.

Shortly after the Giants selected Andrew Thomas in the 2020 NFL draft, they sent out a supportive message.

The @jonasbrothers have a message for Andrew Thomas 💯 pic.twitter.com/g6AYPbv68t — New York Giants (@Giants) April 24, 2020

Even if the Jonas Brothers are forced into wearing Cowboys colors on Thanksgiving Day, don’t get it twisted: they want to see Big Blue dominate the day.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire