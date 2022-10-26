Jonas Brothers to perform at halftime of Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

If the tradition of watching the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving wasn’t enough, now you have a major music act performing at halftime.

The New York Giants will visit the Cowboys in what is shaping up to be a huge NFC East contest.

Bridging the halves on Nov. 24 will be the Jonas Brothers, who will entertain those at the stadium and watching across the land.

