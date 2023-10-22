Jonas Brodin with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10/21/2023
Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10/21/2023
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Nittany Lions lost the big one against Ohio State. Just like last year. And the year before that. At some point, you have to wonder if they'll ever reach college football's upper echelon.
Officials determined that Iowa's Cooper DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal before fielding the ball.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
UFC 294 is a stacked card with many consequential bouts. We look at the keys in the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and debate whether Khamzat Chimaev has gotten into Kamaru Usman's head.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.