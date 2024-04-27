Jonas Aidoo to UNC would mean more than just basketball

After swinging and missing on transfer portal centers Oumar Ballo and Danny Wolf, the North Carolina Tar Heels are running out of experienced options to bring into Chapel Hill.

One possibility is Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi, who plans to visit UNC on Thursday, May 2. If Omoruyi picks North Carolina, I imagine he’d start immediately, as he’s a 6’11” tower who’s averaged double-digit point totals over each of the last three seasons.

Another possibility – the player I personally like the most – is Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo. In his first season as a full-time starter, Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

But that’s not why Aidoo should come to North Carolina.

Dating back to his high school basketball days, Aidoo is actually a native of the Tar Heel State. He played his junior and senior seasons of high school basketball at Voyager Academy in Durham, before transferring to the Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte.

You can’t beat the prospects of playing college basketball 30 minutes from where you grew up. Aidoo wouldn’t just be playing for any college basketball program – he’d be playing for the ACC’s best.

UNC has one of the most attractive rosters in college basketball next year, highlighted by a projected return from reigning ACC Player of Year RJ Davis. Guards Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble also come back, plus 5-star All-Americans Drake Powell and Ian Jackson enter the mix.

Jonas Aidoo – if you’re reading this, it’s your sign to come to Chapel Hill!

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire