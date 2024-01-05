Jonas Aidoo injury update: Tennessee basketball forward has calf strain before Ole Miss

Jonas Aidoo is battling a slight calf strain as Tennessee basketball prepares for its SEC opener against Ole Miss.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said Friday that Aidoo was back in practice Thursday and expects the junior forward to be ready to play against the Rebels.

"He'll do everything he can to be ready to play," Barnes said.

Aidoo played a season-low 11 minutes when No. 5 Tennessee (10-3) beat Norfolk State 87-50 on Tuesday due to the injury. The Vols host No. 19 Ole Miss (13-0) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Jonas Aidoo suffered a calf sprain in practice in December

Barnes said Tuesday that Aidoo hurt his calf the day Tennessee players returned to campus following their holiday break. The 6-foot-11 Aidoo hadn't practiced fully since the injury, Barnes said.

An MRI showed Aidoo had a calf strain, which Barnes noted is a tough injury to get over.

"He needs reps in practice," Barnes said. "That's when he plays his best basketball."

Aidoo is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. He had a career-high 29 points against Georgia Southern on Dec. 12. He also had 11 rebounds against Eagles, one of two double-doubles he has this season.

Tobe Awaka had his first career double-double against Norfolk State

Tobe Awaka stepped up with Aidoo limited and had his first career double-double against Norfolk State, recording 10 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. He had six offensive rebounds.

"He's a worker," Barnes said. "When you work as hard to put the time in that he does, you're going to get results. Normally, they're good results. I think he's just scratched the surface to what he can become.”

Awaka has played at least 18 minutes in each of the past three games, including a season-high 24 against Tarleton State on Dec. 21. The sophomore had not played more than 15 minutes in a game prior to the past three.

Freshman forward J.P. Estrella played a career-high 12 minutes against Norfolk State.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

