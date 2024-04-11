Jonas Aidoo enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee junior forward Jonas Aidoo entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.

“Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo is entering the transfer portal while declaring for the NBA draft, he tells On3 Sports,” Joe Tipton announced. “The 6-11 junior averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this season.”

Aidoo appeared in 90 games, including 45 starts, for the Vols from 2021-24. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward averaged seven points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for the Vols.

He came to Tennessee from Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The NBA draft is slated for June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

