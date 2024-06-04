Jonah's Joy golf tourney set for Saturday

Jun. 3—Jonah's Joy will be hosting its ninth annual golf scramble June 8 at Dorchester Golf Club in Fairfield Glade. The registration fee is $95 per person/$380 per foursome (men, women and mixed). Half of the entry fee, per golfer, is tax deductible.

The tournament is in a best-ball scramble format. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with a shot gun start at 8. The awards ceremony will follow the golf.

First- and second-place teams will receive awards in each flight (high and low handicap based on 18-hole score).

Individual contest prizes include a free round of golf for Closest to the Pin (par 3), Most Accurate Drive — Men, Most Accurate Drive — Women, and Longest Putt. Hole-in-One contest awards on all four par 3's, include a Par 3 Award for a paid golf trip for two to Scotland.

This annual golf event is sure to be a winner with amazing sponsors, great prizes and, most importantly, the golfers, who will be helping support the needs of abused, neglected and troubled adolescent girls.

Jonah's Joy: Home for Children is a faith-based treatment program serving adolescent girls in Cumberland County. The program currently conducts ongoing PRINCESS programs where girls are taught and challenged to demonstrate Patience, Respect, Integrity, Nobility, Conscientiousness, Ethics, Service and Self-Confidence.

Be a part of the visionary goal as a new home is being constructed for a nine-to-12-month treatment program for adolescent girls. In this home/farm setting, the program will provide traditional therapeutic (individual, group, family) treatment, animal-assisted therapy, as well as for the psychological, behavioral, educational, and spiritual needs of the children.

Golf registration forms can be found on www.jonahsjoy.org on the bottom of the "Events" page.

For more information, contact Jonah's Joy: Home for Children, 1299 Genesis Rd., Suite 3, Crossville, TN 38555 or call 931-456-8600, ext. 1, for more information or to pay by credit card.