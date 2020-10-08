Jonah Williams seems miles ahead of other Bengals linemen so far

It isn’t all bad for the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line.

The Bengals do have Jonah Williams holding down left tackle in front of Joe Burrow. And so far, the first-round pick who missed his rookie season has held up well, minus a few mistakes here and there.

And that’s especially sticking out given the struggles for the line as a whole right now, with Mike Jordan having problems at left guard, right guard a rotating door and Bobby Hart at right tackle.

In a Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams was by far the team’s highest-graded lineman in pass-blocking situations:

#Bengals pass-blocking grades vs the Jaguars: Jonah Williams: 84.5

Fred Johnson: 69.6

Michael Jordan: 58.1

Alex Redmond: 47.4

Bobby Hart: 45.2 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 7, 2020





Granted, that’s only pass blocking. But it’d be silly to pretend anything else is more important right now as the Bengals try to let Burrow develop this season.

Players like Hart have looked much better in run blocking than pass blocking though (he’s got a season-long total grade of 67.3 at PFF so far).

But it’s clear in what essentially amounts to a rookie season for Williams, he’s a major bright spot that should only improve, potentially finally solving one of the team’s biggest issues since Andrew Whitworth left.